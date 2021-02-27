Kyrgios romance turns ugly in deleted post

Nick Kyrgios has been burned by love-interest Chiara Passari in a deleted Instagram video as their rollercoaster relationship took another turn.

Nick Kyrgios' rollercoaster relationship with Chiara Passari has taken another turn after a deleted Instagram video appeared to take a swipe at the tennis star.

Passari reportedly said in the video posted in the early hours of Friday morning she was "confused" about the world No. 47 apparently clubbing until 6am while their relationship appears to be on the rocks.

Earlier this month, Kyrgios and Passari wiped photos of each other from their Instagram profiles before uploading Valentine's Day messages a few days later.

Passari also shared a series of cryptic Instagram stories this month, posting and then deleting an even more explosive message on the weekend.

"Cheaters always want you to be loyal while they're being unfaithful," Passari posted earlier this month.

Kyrgios posted this on Valentine's Day.

Chiara Passari posted and then deleted this message over the weekend.

Kyrgios responded by deleting all but one image of his girlfriend from his page, before later re-adding them and making attempts during his early matches at Melbourne Park to put rumours of a split to bed.

The Aussie tennis star wrote public messages to Passari about how he was missing her, before she flew from Canberra to attend his third round match against Dominic Thiem.

They spent Valentine's Day together in Melbourne but she was captured leaning awkwardly away from his attempt to kiss her during an Australian Open broadcast.

The dramatic saga took another turn in Passari's regretted late-night post.

"Today I learnt that apparently publishing personal text messages between someone who has sent you something really abrasive and rude is more damaging to one's well being and career than driving away and proceeding to message their best friend to ask them if they're kicking on and then proceeding to club until 6am," she said.

"That's new to me I'm a bit confused about that.

The series of public squabbles has led to rumours the relationship is over.

Passari recently asked her followers if anyone of them had attended popular Melbourne nightclub OneSixOne in the past three weeks and then over the weekend posting and then deleting an even more explosive text message exchange between the two.

Kyrgios: "Bye"

K: "Hahaha you got a dude there hahahaha"

K: "Too good."

K: "You disgust me … haha"

K: "Hahahahhaaha"

K: "So good"

K: 'Enjoy your life hshshs'

Passari: "You just told me everything without even knowing hahahaha."

K: "What?"

K: "Haha"

P: "I'm sorry you hate yourself"

K: "Goodluck"

K: "Be in Canberra the rest of your life … hahahahaha"

Originally published as Kyrgios romance turns ugly in deleted post