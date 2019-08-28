Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kaila Murnain leaving the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption public inquiry today. Picture: AAP
Kaila Murnain leaving the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption public inquiry today. Picture: AAP
Politics

Labor boss suspended over ICAC claims

by Staff writer and AAP
28th Aug 2019 7:25 PM

New South Wales Labor general secretary Kaila Murnain has been suspended in the wake of explosive revelations at an anti-corruption hearing.

It comes after reports today that the embattled political powerbroker refused to quit her post despite mounting pressure.

Tonight, the state Labor leader Jodi McKay said she was "appalled" by the evidence heard by the Independent Commission Against Corruption over the past three days and was intervening.

"Tonight I am taking steps to clean up the mess at ALP head office," Ms McKay said.

"I have therefore asked the party officers to convene a meeting tonight to suspend Kaila Murnain as General Secretary, as I no longer have confidence in her judgment.

"Pat Garcia will act in the role of General Secretary."

More Stories

corruption editors picks icac labor

Top Stories

    Councillor says he wants to be mayor of Tweed

    premium_icon Councillor says he wants to be mayor of Tweed

    Council News The jockeying for position ahead of next year’s Tweed Shire Council elections has begun, a full year out from the vote.

    WATCH: Turtles released into ocean at Tweed after rehab

    premium_icon WATCH: Turtles released into ocean at Tweed after rehab

    Environment SEA WORLD celebrated the rehabilitation of two Green Turtles

    List of our junior champions rewarded with funding boost

    premium_icon List of our junior champions rewarded with funding boost

    News JUNIOR champions across a variety of sports have been given a financial boost to...

    Football miracle is one win away

    premium_icon Football miracle is one win away

    Soccer Bilambil-Terranora Football Club are one win away from completing a premiership...