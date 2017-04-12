25°
News

Labor calls for more financial help

Aisling Brennan
| 12th Apr 2017 6:01 AM
Labor leader Luke Foley, Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord and Richmond MP Justine Elliot call for the activation of Category C.
Labor leader Luke Foley, Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord and Richmond MP Justine Elliot call for the activation of Category C. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NEW South Wales Labor is urging the state and federal governments to activate Category C assistance for flood-affected areas.

Under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements, the Category C assistance would provide recovery grants for affected small businesses and primary producers in the Tweed.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said activating Category C was an immediate way to provide much-needed financial assistance to the region.

"Our region desperately requires more assistance from both the federal and state governments,” Mrs Elliot said.

"They have the capacity to activate Natural Disaster Relief today to ensure that major and significant funding and assistance is delivered to our community.

"The recent flood has been devastating for our region. We've had lives lost.

"We've seen family homes destroyed and we've seen lives completely ruined.

"Our councils have had major infrastructure damage.

"I've visited some of the worst affected areas and it is heartbreaking talking to locals and hearing firsthand about the extent of the damage.”

Category C assistance is only issued when the impact of the disaster is severe and both state and federal governments need to approve the activation of the assistance package.

Mrs Elliot said she had written to the Prime Minister and NSW Premier about providing Category C assistance to the Far North Coast region in flood- affected areas.

"We need urgent action,” she said.

"I'm demanding that both the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian deliver major funding to rebuild the North Coast by activating Category C funding through the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.”

Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord said activating Category C would help the Tweed get "back on its feet again”.

"Unfortunately, many North Coast businesses and farmers cannot afford to get loans, they need grants,” Mr Secord said.

"I am surprised that the declarations have not already occurred, it is time the state and federal governments made a Category C declaration for the North Coast.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone debbie justine elliot labo tweed flood tweed flood 2017 walt secord

Labor calls for more financial help

Labor calls for more financial help

Call to government for to activate Category C.

Flood washes away everything weeks before birth of baby

Brendan Green is devastated after losing all his belongings and property due to heavy flooding

Brendan Green has lost everything.

Tweed open for tourists this Easter

BREAK GOES AHEAD: Finn, 8, Zoey, 3, Michelle and Jimmy Davidson enjoy the pool at the Cabarita Beach Resort.

Tourists encouraged to keep bookings

Stephanie Gilmore throws support behind flood appeal

Steph Gilmore at the Roxy Pro competition on the Gold Coast.

"I was born in Murwillumbah, and I want to help spread the word”

Local Partners

Calls for Easter donations for flood-hit community

An Easter Bunny Headquarters has been set up off Tweed Valley Way where a special visitor is tipped to make an appearance later this week.

Rabbit Rescue: caring for the bunnies this Easter

FLUFFY BUNNIES: Tamara Johansen, from the Sharp Motor Group, hopes to raise awareness of care for rabbits this Easter, with an open day on how to adopt the cuddly pets at the business on Thursday.

Find out how to adopt a rescued rabbit

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Gig Guide: What's on Tweed

OFF THE RACK: The Mason Rack Band plays Cabarita Beach Sports Club tonight

From Elvis to a local favourite

Caravan of Love rolls into Kingscliff for big flood fundraiser

Casey Barnes plays Kingscliff Beach Hotel on Saturday night, with 50% of his CD sales proceeds from the night going to the Tweed Shire Council Mayor Appeal Fund

"This promises to be an amazing evening with something for everyone”

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

AUSTIN St John is returning to our shores next week to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Thomas Lacey, Dena Kaplan and Keiynan Lonsdale in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

Duplex with access to river and NO strata fees!

2/51 Wyuna Road, Tweed Heads West 2485

Duplex 2 1 1 $335,000

This 2 bedroom duplex is ideal for an investor or someone looking to downsize. There is huge potential here to modernise with your own personal touch & style.

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS THURSDAY 13TH APRIL 4:30 - 5:00PM On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

Coastal Contemporary Design

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $520,000-$565...

Sure to impress the owner occupier this as new home is opposite the Park and Backing on to a Nature Reserve -luxury living without the hefty price tag. Spanning...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $570,000-$590...

Town Home 1 - $590,000-$620,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $570,000-$590,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, grassed...

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location directly opposite the Recreation Oval. With polished hardwood floors, high...

450 METRES TO GREENMOUNT BEACH

15/6-8 Thomson Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Situated in a highly sought-after location, this nicely presented two-bedroom top floor apartment is only 450 metres from the iconic Greenmount Beach. This...

Where Luxury Meets Tranquility

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,495,000

Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts views across the sparkling tidal lake to the Dreamtime Beachfront reserve.

A Golden Opportunity

27 Vernon Avenue, Labrador 4215

House 3 1 2 Under Contract

Here's your opportunity to secure an absolute gem in a high demand area. This terrific home is situated on a spacious 551sqm block in a quiet street. It's...

TOO GOOD TO LAST!...GROUND FLOOR CURRUMBIN BEACH SIDE BEAUTY!

GD/828 ''The Rocks Resort', Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Apartment 2 2 1 $650,000

This stunning ground floor apartment offers an unparalleled combination of space and luxury finishes. Featuring a large outdoor entertainer's courtyard with its...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Stafford St, South Murwillumbah resembles a war zone due to heavy flooding.

Council is providing free building inspections.

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!