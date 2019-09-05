Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Labor calls on HK to work with protesters

by Rebecca Gredley
5th Sep 2019 7:28 AM

Federal Labor is urging Hong Kong authorities to work with protesters on their remaining demands, after an extradition bill to China was withdrawn.

The bill has sparked months of protests and morphed into a wider movement for democracy, with protesters naming the withdrawal of the proposal as one of their five demands.

"We urge protesters to remain peaceful - and we urge the authorities to exercise maximum restraint, respond proportionately, and work towards a peaceful resolution," Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said on Thursday.

More Stories

hong kong hong kong protesters labor party

Top Stories

    Act now before the problem is catastrophic

    premium_icon Act now before the problem is catastrophic

    Environment After spending his personal and professional life in the waters of some of the world’s most beautiful coastlines, Joel Parkinson is on a mission to preserve them

    • 5th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
    Local baker lands sweet TV role

    premium_icon Local baker lands sweet TV role

    News Laura Peters will bring weird and wonderful flavours to Bake Off.

    • 5th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
    Astonishing story why this man hauls a cross

    premium_icon Astonishing story why this man hauls a cross

    Lifestyle “I can’t change anybody though, they have to want to change."

    What hit-and-run accused allegedly told his partner

    premium_icon What hit-and-run accused allegedly told his partner

    Crime Belcher had allegedly been disqualified from driving at the time