Labor commits to hospital

The proposed site of the new Tweed Hospital at Cudgen. Scott Powick

STATE Labor says it is "100 per cent” committed to building a new hospital in the Tweed if it is elected next year.

Opposition Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord said the commitment was "iron-clad”.

"We recognise there's an ageing population and also the baby boomers up there and we need a world-class facility in the Tweed,” he said.

But Mr Secord questioned the State Government's decision to put the hospital on Cudgen farmland without consulting the community.

He called for an independent external auditor to "determine why they made that decision”.

The announcement comes after NSW Health Infrastructure said any change of site for the hospital would lead to delays.

A Health Infrastructure spokesperson said last week project planning and costs would have to be reconsidered if the controversial Cudgen farming land site changed.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said a decision on the site would be made as soon as possible after the community consultation process to avoid any delay.

"The decision will be as soon as practical after the six-week period has expired,” he said.

Several community members on social media have compared controversy surrounding the hospital site to the Maitland Hospital debacle, which has seen the new $450 million hospital in Maitland delayed by seven years due to continued issues raised by the community. Plans for a new Maitland hospital were announced in 2011, but issues with the way the hospital was funded, the facilities and other problems has seen construction of the hospital delayed until this year. But Mr Hazzard said issues surrounding the proposed hospital site at Cudgen were "nothing alike”. "Whenever a new hospital is built there's a range of views from the community on where it should go, that is as standard as day follows night,” he said.