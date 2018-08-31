Labor demands prescription monitoring to stop drug epidemic

State Labor has demanded a real-time monitoring system for pharmacies following an increase in drug-related deaths on the Tweed.

REAL-time monitoring of prescriptions in pharmacies would help reduce the number of people dying from prescription drug overdoses, according to NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord.

The Tweed Daily News reported earlier this week that drug-related deaths in the Tweed have doubled in the past four years, with 50 deaths in the Tweed region between 2012 and 2016, compared to 19 deaths from 2002 to 2006.

Mr Secord said a real-time monitoring system in pharmacies, based on Victoria's "SafeScript” scheme, which would link pharmacies and GP's via a database and stop drug addicts from shopping around different pharmacies and buying the same medication.

The system would monitor all schedule eight medicines, including opioids, painkillers, stimulants, sleeping pills and codeine.

Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord has called for real-time monitoring of prescription drugs. John Gass

According to Australia's Annual Overdose Report, opioids such as codeine, heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl were the leading cause of drug-related deaths in the Tweed between 2001 and 2016.

Mr Secord said it was time for NSW to play "catch up” and prevent drug-related deaths from rising.

"Labor's real-time prescription monitoring plan will help prevent people from so-called 'doctor or chemist shopping' at multiple doctors and pharmacies - especially in rural and regional areas - and on the State's North Coast,” Mr Secord said.

"The Victorian government is leading the way with Australia's first large-scale real-time prescription monitoring system and NSW needs to catch up.”