Labor leader gets a call from Ogilvie

LABOR leader Rebecca White has received the call she has been waiting for.

A spokesman for Ms White on Friday told the Mercury Madeleine Ogilvie reached out to the Labor leader on Thursday night to discuss her potential nomination for the vacant seat left by the resignation of shadow treasurer Scott Bacon..

"The pair engaged in a friendly chat and Ms Ogilvie informed Labor that she would come to a decision in the coming days as to whether she will nominate," the spokesman said.

Ms Ogilvie and former radio announcer Tim Cox are considered favourites to fill the void left by Mr Bacon, having both unsuccessfully run as Labor candidates in the 2018 state election.

Ms Ogilvie said in a Facebook post on Thursday any decision to contest the recount would be made after consultation with family.

"Regarding me, it's a big decision. I'm going to just take little time to consider, and discuss with my family, so I'll get back to you hopefully in a few days," the post read.

Ms Ogilvie couldn't be reached for comment on Friday.