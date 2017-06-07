18°
Labor: Low police numbers impacting Tweed families

Nikki Todd | 7th Jun 2017 9:28 AM
LABOR has accused the NSW Government of abandoning families of the North Coast, as the region's police command struggles with a lack of numbers.

Shadow NSW Police Minister Guy Zangari is meeting with Richmond MP Justine Elliot, a former police officer, on the Tweed today, in support of her call for more police officers in the Tweed Byron Local Area Command.

Their call comes after not one of the 178 new police graduates were allocated to the command following their recent graduation.

It also comes after the death of a Tweed man at Murwillumbah yesterday, and the critical injury of his teenage son and injury of another man, following a wild brawl at Knox Park yesterday.

The incident prompted widespread calls on social media for more police presence in Murwillumbah.

Mr Zangari said the lack of new recruits on the Tweed comes at a time when regional communities are being impacted with the challenges of motorcycle gangs, the scourge of ice and increases in domestic violence incidents.

"The Liberal National Party has their priorities all wrong. They have abandoned the families of the North Coast by failing to deliver any new police graduates to the region," Mr Zangari said.

"It is disappointing and it simply does not make sense. The North Coast is one of the State's fastest growing regions and none of these new recruits are coming here."

Mrs Elliot said while she commended the dedication and good work done by local police, more resources were needed to support them.

"Our local police do an outstanding job in our community, and I commend them for their dedication to keeping us all safe but we need more police officers and more resources," Mrs Elliot said.

"As a former police officer I understand the importance of having appropriate numbers of police on the beat in our communities to ensure locals remain safe."

Their call comes as NSW Police Minister Troy Grant told the Gold Coast Bulletin the problem would be addressed by the end of the year.

"I've spoken to the commissioner in relation to what his general plans are," Mr Grant said.

"I'm confident that (by December) the Tweed will be better serviced than it has been in the past."

Of the 178 police recruits who graduated in late April, the following allocations were made:

  • Central Metropolitan region, Sydney: 72
  • North West Metropolitan region, Sydney: 37
  • South West Metropolitan region, Sydney: 39
  • Southern Region: 14
  • Western Region: 12
  • Northern Region (including Tweed/Byron): 4 (to Central Hunter, Coffs/Clarence, Manning/Great Lakes)
Topics:  guy zangari justine elliot murwillumbah stabbing nsw shadow police minister guy zangari tweed byron local area command police

