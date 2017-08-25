Labor luminary remembered

JOHN 'Johno' Johnson came a long way from the back streets of South Murwillumbah to the halls of power in Sydney

The NSW Labor luminary - described as the "heart, soul and sinews” of the party - was laid to rest in a state funeral in Sydney last week, after passing away at the age of 87.

Serving in the state's Upper House from 1976-2001, including 13 years as president, Mr Johnson won great respect from both sides of politics, as evidenced by those in attendance at his funeral, including two former prime ministers in Bob Hawke and Tony Abbott, as well as six former state premiers and several other political leaders.

ABOVE: The casket of John "Johno” Johnson is carried by pallbearers during his state funeral at St Mary's Cathedral, in Sydney on August 18. DEAN LEWINS

Dubbed a Labor "true believer”, Mr Johnson was also remembered in Murwillumbah this week, where he was born in 1930, attending school at Mount St Patrick College before becoming a grocer and trade union official. He was elected to the NSW Parliament in 1976.

"He was such a devoted fan of the Tweed and Murwillumbah,” former Tweed mayor Lynne Beck said.

"He rose from being a little boy on the southside of Murwillumbah to great heights in the Labor Party and wielding a lot of power. He was a very colourful character.”

Mrs Beck, despite hailing from the opposite side of politics, was firm friends with Mr Johnson, whom she recalled returning to the Tweed in 1986 to open the new bridge across the river at Tumbulgum.

"It was one of the hottest days on record and he enjoyed every bit of the day,” she said.

Speaking at the State funeral last Friday, Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher recalled Mr Johnson's prodigious fundraising efforts, both for the Church and ALP, and joked he would now be selling raffle tickets to St Peter and organising his faction in heaven.

"Johno was a true believer - a decent man, with deep commitments, a man who practised what he preached with energy and compassion,” Reverend Fisher said.

