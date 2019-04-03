Labor plan is more fair says Elliot

Labor MP Justine Elliot believes the budget does not rectify errors made by the government over the last six years.

AN ELECTION con is how the Federal Member for Richmond has described the Federal Government's Budget.

Justine Elliot said Tuesday's budget proved that the economy was not working, and the government was trying to cover up its mistakes since it took office in 2013.

"The Liberal-Nationals will say anything over the next six weeks to cover up for six years of cuts and chaos," she said.

"The budget confirms net debt has more than doubled on the Liberal-Nationals watch.

"Net debt under the Liberal-Nationals amounts to nearly $15,000 for every person in Australia.

"After doubling the debt, their promise to pay it down is laughable.

"There is no plan for wages, no plan to tackle power prices, no plan to address climate change, and no plan for the future."

Mrs Elliot said if Labor were to win government this year, they would provide a budget which focused on wages and public infrastructure.

"A Shorten Labor Government will have different priorities - for nearly six years, our united and stable team has been working hard on our plan for a fair go for all Australians," she said.