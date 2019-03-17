Labor pledge to fund hospital carpark upgrade

COUNTRY Labor candidates in the northern part of the state have pledged their party will upgrade parking at a Tweed Shire hospital should they win next Saturday's election.

Lismore candidate Janelle Saffin and Tweed candidate Craig Elliot announced a $7.5million pledge to upgrade parking facilities and adding new spaces at the Murwillumbah District Hospital.

"Labor's investment in making Murwillumbah Hospital more accessible for staff, patients and families sends an important message that the National Party's downgrades and unit closures will no longer be tolerated,” Ms Saffin said.

Mr Elliot said the announcement is aimed at rectifying the neglect from the NSW government.

"Labor's decision to invest in the Murwillumbah District Hospital will help staff, patients, families and volunteers from accessing the hospital - particularly those with mobility issues,” he said.

"Labor will invest in Murwillumbah hospital and protect it from National party downgrades and their hospital privatisation agenda and impending closure,” he said.