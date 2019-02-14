Labor pledges $5000 a year for school committees

AN annual grant of $5000 has been pledged to every public school P&C in NSW if Labor wins next month's state election.

The financial promise is aimed at helping schools fund items including science equipment, library books and teaching aids.

Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot said this pledge would be giving back to P&C committees who have been fundraising for their local schools.

"Labor is giving back to the parents in our community who give so much of their time to raise money,” Mr Elliot said.

"With this contribution we also recognise that many working parents are unable to give their time to support their P&Cs.”

Opposition assistant spokesman for education David Harris praised P&Cs across the state while taking a swipe at the Berejiklian Government.

"This money is there to help P&Cs continue their good work. It is not there to plug the gap for the Government's funding shortfalls for school maintenance or infrastructure,” he said.