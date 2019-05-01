Menu
HEALTH BOOST: Labor MP Justine Elliot - pictured with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten - has welcomed her party's promise for more access to free dental care for up to three million Australians.
Politics

Labor pledges boost to dental

Michael Doyle
by
1st May 2019 11:27 AM

LABOR MP Justine Elliot has welcomed her party's promise for more access to free dental care for up to three million Australians.

As part of the $2.4billion investment, those who receive the Age Pension or hold a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card will receive $1000 worth of free essential dental care, covered by Medicare, every two years.

Mrs Elliot said this would be a major boost for the almost 28,000 seniors in her electorate.

"Seeing a dentist is an essential part of health care, linked to wellbeing, nutrition and quality of life,” Mrs Elliot said.

"We know that over 185,000 older Australians a year skip getting the dental care they need because of cost.

"Despite this deficit in dental care, the Liberals and Nationals have cut $283million a year from public dental funding, that is the equivalent of over 465,000 fewer dental visits every year.

"Only Labor will ensure that older Australians across the North Coast get the dental care they need and deserve.”

The scheme will also be available for Aboriginal Medical Services.

Tweed Daily News

