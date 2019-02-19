Labor pledges more arts funding for NSW

STATE Labor says it will double funding for arts and cultural infrastructure in regional NSW if elected next month.

State Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot told the Tweed Daily News the commitment included doubling the regional cultural fund to $200 million while $40 million would be allocated to a Regional Conservatorium of Music Fund. He said for the first time, arts organisations in rural and regional areas will be able to seek funding for staff and programs.

Mr Elliot said the funds would be re-directed savings from Labor cancelling the State Governments plan to move the Powerhouse Museum from Sydney to Parramatta.

"This funding is crucial, throughout the Tweed these types of programs will actually underpin, sustain and allow people to flourish,” he said.

"This is fantastic news to ensure our region has the funding to support our own local artists and productions.

"Labor will ensure that regional and rural NSW finally gets its fair share as part of Labor's comprehensive plan to properly support the arts.

"Helping local organis- ations in Tweed to access direct funding for staff and programs will see many benefits to the cultural and economic vibrancy of the Tweed.”

Shadow arts minister Walt Secord said the cash boost would give creative young people an opportunity to express themselves.

"It is the biggest injection into arts ever outside of Sydney,” he said.

Mr Secord said the investment would give regional areas their "fair share” of arts funding and promote tourism which would further inject cash into the region.