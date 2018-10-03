Labor stalwart lends helping hand to support Tweed candidate

SIGHTSEEING: Anthony Albanese MP visited the Big Prawn in Ballina today before heading to the Tweed.

COUNTRY Labor is bringing in one of the biggest names in politics, in an effort to raise funds for Tweed candidate Craig Elliot.

Federal Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development Anthony "Albo” Albanese is making his way to the Tweed ahead of tonight's political fundraiser at the Kingscliff Surf Club.

Mr Elliot, who's married to Richmond MP Justine Elliot, said the people coming to the "Politics in the Surf Club with Albo” fundraiser will have a chance to hear about Labor's vision for the region.

"We've got Anthony Albanese in town discussing all things Labor, he's well known, well respected and well liked across the political spectrum,” Mr Elliot said.

"We've had a lot of interest in Kingscliff because people seem to be engaged very much over political issues, especially over the announcement of the Tweed Valley Hospital.”

Mr Elliot encouraged anyone who wanted to learn more about Labor's plan for Tweed ahead of the March 2019 state election to come along to the event tonight.

"Like most elections it comes down to priorities and I'm sure Anthony will be able to give his opinion about what is important and what he's hearing,” Mr Elliot said.

"Anthony is well known on the North Coast, he's been here many times before, he knows the area and understands the area.”

The fundraiser is on tonight from 6pm at the Kingscliff Surf Club. Tickets cost $30.