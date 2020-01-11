Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mr Albanese says he has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking support for a motion of condolence when parliament resumes on February 4.
Mr Albanese says he has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking support for a motion of condolence when parliament resumes on February 4. Mike Knott
Politics

Labor urges bushfire tribute in parliament

by Steven Trask
11th Jan 2020 12:15 PM

THE first parliamentary sitting of 2020 should be dedicated to thanking firefighters and mourning victims of Australia's national bushfire crisis, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says.

Mr Albanese says he has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking support for a motion of condolence when parliament resumes on February 4.

He also said Labor would work with the federal government to facilitate any new legislation needed for bushfire recovery efforts.

"When parliament resumes on the 4th of February we can't just do business as usual," he told reporters in Sydney on Saturday.

"It would be appropriate, as I have written to the prime minister, that the first and indeed only item of business on that first sitting day would be a motion of condolence, acknowledging the loss of life, those who have been injured and those who have lost properties and everything that they own."

Labor's shadow cabinet had agreed on Thursday to help pass any new legislation dealing with bushfire recovery and reconstruction, Mr Albanese said.

"We will facilitate the passage of that on the first week if any legislation is necessary, and I have asked the prime minister for advice on that."

More Stories

Show More
anthony albanese bushfires federal labor fires labor seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Parkway set up fire GoFundMe

      Parkway set up fire GoFundMe
      • 11th Jan 2020 1:27 PM

      Top Stories

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Popular kids' treat recalled over metal fragments

        Health Batches of Uncle Toby's Roll-Ups have been recalled after Nestle reported there may be small metal fragments in the popular children's snack.

        Double-octane action starts this weekend

        premium_icon Double-octane action starts this weekend

        Motor Sports The high-octane extravaganza starts today when the V8 Dirt Modifieds contest the...

        Golden guitar winner's show celebrates Aussie spirit

        premium_icon Golden guitar winner's show celebrates Aussie spirit

        News Tom Curtain celebrates the resilience of rural communities

        BUSHFIRE CRISIS: Our heroes have answered the call

        premium_icon BUSHFIRE CRISIS: Our heroes have answered the call

        News Tweed rural firefighters have been part of two strike teams to help