Labor's big push to save public state libraries

READ ALL ABOUT IT: Shadow minister for local government Peter Primrose and Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot at Tweed Heads library. Aisling Brennan

UNDER-resourced libraries are expected to get a $25 million funding boost if NSW Labor wins the next state election.

Shadow minister for local government Peter Primrose visited Tweed Heads library on Thursday to discuss Labor's plan to double the ongoing state funding for libraries from $1.85 per capita to $3.70, following an 18 per cent cut to library funding in the 2018-19 budget.

"Public libraries enrich local communities and NSW has the dubious distinction of the lowest per capita investment in libraries,” Mr Primrose said.

"Local government is doing more than its fair share and it is time the State Government contributed more funds for our public libraries.”

Labor has also promised it will create a $25 million Public Library Infrastructure Fund to enable libraries to upgrade their facilities or purchase new equipment.

Mr Primrose said everyone he'd spoken to across the state agreed there was a demand for libraries, with a recent study showing 34.8 million people visited a NSW library in 2015-16.

Tweed area librarian Selina Ryan said she would welcome any future funding support, as most libraries in NSW continued to battle with poor facilities and limited staff.

"The (recent) refurbishments to the Tweed library have been great but it's very obvious when you compare us to across the border,” Ms Ryan said, referring to the varying services offered at Queensland libraries.

"NSW libraries are the most underfunded in the country.”

Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot said it was important libraries received support.

"Librarians are saying they need more staff and resources,” he said.