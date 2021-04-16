Menu
Andrew Laming has fired up as Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese held a press conference outside his office, announcing the Labor candidate for his seat.
Labor’s cheeky media move irks Laming

by Madura McCormack
16th Apr 2021 12:21 PM
Besieged Bowman MP Andrew Laming has hit back at Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese after Labor held a press conference announcing their latest candidate outside his Redlands office.

Dr Laming, who is on mental health leave while he undergoes empathy training, called Mr Albanese's visit to the electorate a "cheap shot".

The Opposition Leader announced Indigenous health professional Donisha Duff as Federal Labor's candidate for Bowman in a press conference outside Dr Laming's office on Friday.

Mr Albanese slammed Dr Laming as "an embarrassment" to the community, in light of allegations of bad behaviour by the LNP MP toward women.

"But apparently (Dr Laming) is not an embarrassment to Scott Morrison, because he's keeping him in the Liberal Party room when Parliament resumes in May for the Budget sittings," he said.

Mr Albanese also made mention of allegations Dr Laming had "trolled" constituents and state Labor MP Kim Richards.

In a statement, Dr Laming said Mr Albanese had used "cheap shots on matters currently subject to defamation proceedings" in a "wasted" visit to the Redlands.

"This was their chance to get work started on the Redlands Hospital upgrade and multistorey carpark," he said.

"Federal funding was announced in early 2019, and Mr Albanese's party hasn't touched a blade of grass since."

In January, it was reported in local media that stage 1 of the upgrade of the Redland Hospital, which is jointly funded by the state and federal governments, would be complete by late 2022.

Extensive consultation to design the facility is currently underway.

Ms Duff is currently the chief operations officer at the Institute of Urban Indigenous Health.

She was also a health Adviser to Northern Territory MP Warren Snowdon during his time as Australia's first Minister Indigenous health.

She has lived in the Redlands community with her family for three decades.

 

 

 

 

 

 

