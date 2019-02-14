Labor's pledge to fix Tweed roads

Jodi McKay and Craig Elliot were in Tweed Heads on Tuesday pledging money to fix roads.

THE FAR North Coast will be injected with $100million to repair roads if Labor win the March 23 state election.

Shadow minister for roads, Jodi McKay was in Tweed Heads on Tuesday announcing $900million would be invested into repairing roads across NSW if Labor wins power.

During a tour through the region with Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot, Ms McKay said this pledge would be a once in a generation investment.

The funds will be given to six local governments across the Far North Coast, including the Tweed Shire Council, to fund maintenance jobs which have been backlogged.

Ms McKay said this investment would improve commuting for residents in the Tweed.

"We know local councils are really feeling the pinch when it comes to fixing up roads, which is there responsibility,” she said.

"The cost shifting burden is so much that they're really struggling to get in and fix up what are the poor and very poor roads.

"This funding will specifically target these roads that will enable council to get ahead.”

The shadow minister for roads said the $100million investment would cover half of the backlogged jobs.

"There is so much money going into Sydney so this is just trying to split it up and do what we think is fairer,” Ms McKay said.

"Once we get (the roads) to level that is satisfactory, it is so much easier for council to maintain and their whole budget comes down.”

Mr Elliot said the government, especially the Nationals Party, had overlooked regional NSW when it came to road infrastructure and was to focused on funding two new stadiums in Sydney.

"When it comes to country roads the National Party have deserted the bush on the core issues of road infrastructure,” Mr Elliot said.

"Geoff Provest has been there for 12 years, he's done nothing, become far too cosy and he is happy to waste and splurge $2.2billion on a couple of stadiums.”