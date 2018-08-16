Labor's Tweed police plea goes to parliament

BATTLE LINES: State Labor Candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot has been lobbying for more police in the Tweed. This week a petition was tabled in state parliament.

STATE Labor's plea for more police officers in the Tweed has gone to parliament, turning up the volume on its calls for the Liberal Party to "restore police numbers” in the region.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest, however, has labelled Labor's characterisation of local police numbers as misleading and a cheap political stunt.

A petition signed by 535 Tweed residents, which references a need for additional police officers, was tabled in parliament this week.

NSW Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord with a petition signed by 535 Tweed residents to increase police numbers in the region.

NSW Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord, who presented the petition to state parliament's upper house this week, said the document was a "condemnation” and "an example of the repeated failure by Tweed MP Geoff Geoff Provest to deliver for the Tweed electorate.”

Mr Secord said the petition stated: Police numbers in the Tweed had been slashed so severely that staffing levels were now at "crisis levels”.

A further claim made in the petition was that the Tweed/Byron Police District had dropped from 198 officers in 2012 to 165 officers in 2017.

State Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot said Tweed's police numbers must swell to combat what he labelled an "ongoing crime spree” in the area.

"The first step to address this ongoing crime spree is to restore frontline services by getting more police back into the Tweed to allow patrols of our local streets and suburbs,” Mr Elliot said.

"We have fewer police here in the Tweed today than we did in February 2012 due to massive cuts in local police numbers under Geoff Provest and the Liberal government.”

In May Tweed MP Geoff Provest hit back at claims from Mr Elliot that current police numbers in Tweed were problematic, stating Labor's claims were "nothing more than a poor attempt to score cheap political points”.

Mr Provest said the Tweed/Byron Police District received five new probationary constables earlier in the year, while "police numbers are currently at a record high”.