Labour of love honoured in detailing coast beauty

ICING ON THE CAKE: Editor Michael DeGood at home with his book about the Tweed Coast just prior to it being published. Melissa Belanic

A BOOK which became a decade-long labour of love detailing the natural beauty of the Tweed Coast has received top honours at a national awards ceremony.

The Royal Zoological Society of NSW recently announced their prestigious Whitley Awards for zoological literature, with local book, The Fragile Edge - A Natural History of the Tweed Coast taking honours for the category of zoological publications.

Awarded annually, the Whitley Awards recognise the best publications that profile the unique wildlife of the Australasian region.

Speaking from Vietnam this week, editor Michael DeGood praised the efforts of all the contributors that made the book a reality.

"That the Whitley Awards have formally commended The Fragile Edge is the icing on the cake that what we set out to achieve nearly a decade ago - to produce an accurate, comprehensive and high-standard natural history book on the Tweed Coast - has indeed been achieved,” Mr DeGood said.

"Such a prestigious award gives all who participated in this project additional cause to be proud of their efforts.”

Mr DeGood said in setting out to compile the book, he had hoped to inform students and the lay person about the region's natural history.

However, he had never envisioned the project would be so detailed and time consuming.

"If we had known of the sacrifices and long-term commitment required to see it through, I'm sure we would have turned and ran,” he joked.

"But once so many began their work in assisting this project, there was little choice but to stay the course.”

Mr DeGood said he was deeply gratified by the award, as well as how well it had been received both in the Tweed and by tourists and educators.

The book, which includes more than 1000 images mainly from local photographers and artists, is available at Murwillumbah Visitors Centre, Boardwalk Books Kingscliff, Pottsville and Bogangar newsagents.