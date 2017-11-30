Lack of 'clear policy' hurting bottom line for residents

Tweed residents have been struggling with a surge in electricity prices.

Tweed residents have been struggling with a surge in electricity prices. Vanessa Jarrett

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has blamed a lack of clear federal energy policy for a rise in power prices.

Last week, community members spoke out about a surge in power prices, which has seen some Tweed residents opt to live in the dark and keep their food in an esky.

Mr Provest said as the State Government had this year increased energy rebates, many residents had been coming to him for assistance in applying for a helping hand.

He blamed a "lack of direction” from the Federal Government in terms of security in the energy sector.

"Without any policies being put into place there's implications in the market... and they charge what they want,” he said.

"To me, the biggest issue is energy prices because it affects every person.”

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said the Liberal and National parties, on a state and federal level, were responsible for the surge in energy prices, citing the long-term lease of NSW energy infrastructure and "failure” on renewable energy policy and action on climate change.