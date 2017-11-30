Menu
Login
News

Lack of 'clear policy' hurting bottom line for residents

Tweed residents have been struggling with a surge in electricity prices.
Tweed residents have been struggling with a surge in electricity prices. Vanessa Jarrett
Liana Turner
by

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has blamed a lack of clear federal energy policy for a rise in power prices.

Last week, community members spoke out about a surge in power prices, which has seen some Tweed residents opt to live in the dark and keep their food in an esky.

Mr Provest said as the State Government had this year increased energy rebates, many residents had been coming to him for assistance in applying for a helping hand.

He blamed a "lack of direction” from the Federal Government in terms of security in the energy sector.

"Without any policies being put into place there's implications in the market... and they charge what they want,” he said.

"To me, the biggest issue is energy prices because it affects every person.”

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said the Liberal and National parties, on a state and federal level, were responsible for the surge in energy prices, citing the long-term lease of NSW energy infrastructure and "failure” on renewable energy policy and action on climate change.

Tweed Daily News
Visitor stats are promising for Tweed

Visitor stats are promising for Tweed

Tourists are loving the Tweed as much as ever, new data from a hotel booking platform has revealed

We have the 7 worst areas for melanoma

Effect of 3 hours in the sun.

Cancer Institute's data reveals an alarming rate of skin cancer

Hay heads out on tour with 'best album yet'

STRONG OFFERING: Colin Hay will bring his latest tour to Twin Towns Services Club.

Former Men at Work star returns for Australian tour

Support rescue chopper in flurry of events

There are a handful of events to support the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter this week.

Big week of events is ahead for the Westpac rescue chopper

Local Partners