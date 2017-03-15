'Lack of public space a worry': Mayor

MAYORAL MESSAGE with Cr Katie Milne

IT IS extremely worrying if Pottsville has no public land available for any future community facilities except on our sports fields, even for a shed. This has been the main problem all along and needs to be seriously addressed.

I appreciate the frustration of the Pottsville Men's Shedders with the time it has taken but they also need to appreciate that other community groups have waited far longer.

We don't even have a dedicated women's refuge or emergency housing in our shire, yet we have two fantastic men's sheds at Tweed Heads and Bray Park, an unofficial men's shed in the Pottsville Neighbourhood Centre, and the current Pottsville Men's Shed that can operate at the primary school until November. It's not like men have nowhere to go to get this type of support.

The Caldera Environment Centre sourced their own building and is self-funded and most other community groups pay about $23 an hour to hire halls, and don't get whole buildings exclusively for their own group. I have serious concerns about public funds being wasted to set up a temporary location at the sports field while there is still hope a permanent location could be found before the school needs their site back.

Some people think that koalas can live happily next to humans but we cannot presume to know how koalas are feeling. Wallabies can literally die of fright if chased by a dog. Our native animals are extremely timid and run from humans, except koalas, yet a report on the pathology of stress on Australia's wildlife highlighted that koalas are the most sensitive of all of our species.

People see koalas being cuddled and think that's normal but those koalas are raised in captivity with humans from birth and the protocol is for handling only for 15 minutes at a time.

There are differing ecological views on the men's shed at Black Rocks sports field. One thing they all agree on though is that our Tweed Coast koalas are in serious jeopardy and will face extinction in the very near future if things do not improve for them.

As a decision maker I feel there is no question that we must always take the most precautionary advice if we want to save our koalas. That's what my common sense tells me. I implore the men's shedders to advise councillors to let Tweed MP Geoff Provest do his job to finish finding them a permanent site.

* Mayor Katie Milne contributes a monthly column to the Tweed Daily News. To contact Cr Milne, email her at: kmilne@tweed.nsw.gov.au