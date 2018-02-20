Ladies to hang ten together with event's return

Big Wave surfer Felicity Palmateer said the Surf Dive 'N Ski Girls Go Surfing Day would be a great opportunity for all ages.

Inexperienced surfers may have been warned to avoid the region's huge swells in recent days, but newbies to the sport have been encouraged not to be scared off surfing entirely.

The Girls Go Surfing event will next month return for the first time since 2013.

The event, sponsored by Surf Dive 'N Ski, was initially launched to encourage women and girls of all ages into the surf.

Gold Coast-based big wave surfer Felicity Palmateer said the previous 23 years of the Girls Go Surfing Day had brought many warm memories.

"It was my favourite thing, it was the highlight of the year,” Palmateer said.

She said the event was definitely not just for those with existing surf skills, but for anyone who wanted to learn from great local instructors to kick off, or build on, their surfing knowledge.

"They're teaming up with local surfing schools and you're getting people who are experienced and have a lot of knowledge,” she said.

"They are going to show you the right way to do it.”

She said accessing quality surf instruction was also a key way to build you knowledge of the water and skills to stay safe in the surf.

Surf Dive 'N Ski General Manager David Keay said they wanted to encourage "participation in the surf, and growing the sport through supporting grassroots events”.

"The Girls Go Surfing Day provides an amazing opportunity to share the experience of surfing and also to give back to the Surf for Life project,” Keay said.

The Surf For Life project helps to give underprivileged children better access to surfing education.

Tweed Coast Surf School at Hastings Point will join almost 50 across the Australian coastline for a full day of fun and education.

Participants will have a two-hour surf lesson and receive a $100 Surf Dive 'N Ski participation pack with $5 from the $75 total cost per person going directly back into the Surf for Life Project.

Surfing Australia CEO Andrew Stark said he was keen to revive the female participation program which had been successful for 23 years.

"After a few years break, we are bringing this program back-to-life for our surf school network and more importantly, to encourage female participation in our sport,” Stark said.

The Surf Dive 'N Ski Girls Go Surfing Day will be held along the coast next Saturday, March 3.

For more information about the day and to book, visit the website: girlsgosurfingday.com.