Laffranchi seeing blue in '17

BLUE HEAVEN: Anthony Laffranchi training with the Blues during State of Origin in Sydney in 2008. Laffranchi will make a return to the Blues fold in 2017 after joining Laurie Daley's coaching staff.

A BLUES homecoming awaits former NSW State of Origin player and Murwillumbah's favourite son Anthony Laffranchi.

Laffranchi, who is no stranger to the Origin arena after suiting up for the Blues four times from 2008-09, will link up with the side ahead of games one and three of the 2017 series after being added to Laurie Daley's coaching staff.

Now a football operations manager with the Gold Coast Titans where he played 102 first grade games, Laffranchi said he was excited to be back in the NSW fold.

"I've been fortunate enough to be asked by Laurie Daley to join the NSW coaching staff,” Laffranchi said on his segment on Radio 97's breakfast show.

"I'm still an advocate and spectator of it all, so I'm very excited. It's just around the corner and to be a part of it all, I'm quite honoured.”

The Blues announced in December they'd be shifting their Origin camps north from Coffs Harbour, to set up base at Kingscliff in the lead-up to games one (May 31) and three (July 12) at Suncorp Stadium.

The Blues will arrive on the Tweed a week before each game. Their original plan was to train locally at Cudgen Leagues Club before travelling to Brisbane by bus on the eve of Origin, the following Tuesday.

However, the Blues have slightly rearranged their game one camp itinerary to visit Murwillumbah, after it was devastated by floods in March.

Daley recently travelled through the region and saw the carnage first-hand before announcing players would now meet flood-affected families, and visit schools and footy clubs.

"It's great for the local community, and it's great for the NSW Blues to come up this way and have a presence in the area,” Laffranchi said.

"(The camp) is just on the back step and close to home which is good. We're going to do some good things in the community and around the place.”

While teams are yet to be named, Gold Coast Titans captain Ryan James could add to Tweed's NSW Origin presence, with the former Bilambil junior expected to be in the selection frame.