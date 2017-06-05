LALC is putting a stop to illegal dumping

RUBBISH: Tweed Byron LALC project officer Connor Hayes and Bianca Hayes want to stop illegal dumping at Fingal Head.

THE Tweed Byron Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC) is ramping up its security measures to stop illegal dumping at Fingal Head.

The LALC recently received a grant from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) under the Aboriginal Lands Clean Up Prevention (ALCUP) Program to help improve the region.

LALC project officer Connor Hayes said the funding would be used to create better measures to deter people from dumping waste and illegal camping on the peninsular.

"The main objective is cleaning up and preventing further waste and illegal dumping,” Mr Hayes said.

'We're ordering concrete barriers, security and surveillance cameras and more signage.

"Tweed Byron LALC will be blocking all road and beach access. We will also be installing surveillance cameras and intermittent patrols to monitor and prevent any further illegal access and dumping of waste and rubbish.”

Mr Hayes said the ongoing dumping of waste and household items was destroying the natural environment of Fingal Head.

"It's significant because of the wildlife here and the plants,” he said.

"When you get illegal dumping down here it's destroying the plant life.”

To report illegal dumping in any area contact the EPA hotline on 131555.