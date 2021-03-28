Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew Laming will stand down from parliament at the end of his term. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas.
Andrew Laming will stand down from parliament at the end of his term. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas.
Politics

Laming to quit parliament at election

by Steven Zemek
28th Mar 2021 12:14 PM

Under-fire Queensland MP Andrew Laming will not contest the next election.

Mr Laming has been under pressure to resign after he was the subject of complaints from two women who accused him of harassing them online.

He has also been accused by another young woman of taking a photo of her underwear while she bent over.

Mr Frydenberg on Sunday said Mr Laming would not contest the Queensland seat of Bowman at the next election.

More to come.

Originally published as Laming to quit parliament at election

More Stories

andrew laming editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s ambitious 2040 zero waste plan

        Premium Content Council’s ambitious 2040 zero waste plan

        News Here’s how they plan to get there.

        Is the Northern Rivers economy about to fall off a cliff?

        Premium Content Is the Northern Rivers economy about to fall off a cliff?

        Opinion There’s nervous signs in the Northern Rivers’ economy as JobSeeker and JobKeeper is...

        Residents evacuated in flood aftermath

        Residents evacuated in flood aftermath

        Weather Health fears as septic tank leak triggers urgent evacuation order