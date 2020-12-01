Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Man gets bogged at Redhead Beach
Offbeat

Land Rover driver’s beach nightmare

by Ben Graham
1st Dec 2020 6:27 PM

A bloke in a Land Rover Defender has found himself in a nightmare scenario after he decided to take it for a quick spin at the beach.

Hectic video footage of the incident at Nine Mile Beach, just south of Newcastle NSW, on Sunday shows a shirtless man in cargo shorts trying to tie a tow rope to the vehicle which is plunged in the surf.

The driver remains inside the vehicle while a man tries to help. Picture: Facebook
The driver remains inside the vehicle while a man tries to help. Picture: Facebook

Huge waves can be seen crashing down on him and the vehicle which appears to sinking deeper into the ocean by the second.

Incredibly, the driver remained inside the Land Rover the entire time and nobody was hurt.

It appears as if the man managed to attach a rope to the back and the Defender was dragged to safety. There are no prizes for guessing it was a it's a write-off.

The video was uploaded onto a Facebook group called "I got bogged at Redhead Beach" overnight and the comments are something to behold.


Originally published as Land Rover driver's beach nightmare

More Stories

editors picks four-wheel-drive nine mile beach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Police ready to close border again ‘within 24 hours’

        Premium Content Police ready to close border again ‘within 24 hours’

        News Queensland police are ready to shut the borders again within 24 hours if needed...

        SBS food journey samples some of our region’s top nosh

        Premium Content SBS food journey samples some of our region’s top nosh

        News FIVE-PART series promises to take viewers on a journey to some of the best...

        New Tweed product ‘unconventional and absolutely Australian’

        Premium Content New Tweed product ‘unconventional and absolutely Australian’

        News The Kingscliff locals started their gin journey by default about two years ago...