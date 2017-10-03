Landfill fears for Kingscliff residents

TAKING A STAND: Kingscliff residents are concerned about Gales Holdings' plan to fill the land at the end of Turnock St.

TAKING A STAND: Kingscliff residents are concerned about Gales Holdings' plan to fill the land at the end of Turnock St. Aisling Brennan

A LANDFILL proposal in Kingscliff is leaving some residents concerned about the impacts of future flooding in the neighbourhood.

Gales Holdings has submitted a development application to Tweed Shire Council with plans to complete a landfill project between Quigan and Turnock Sts in Kingscliff.

While the Land and Environment Court approved the landfill project in 2008, Kingscliff resident Jerry Cornford said he was worried about how the area would be impacted by future flood events, especially after high flood waters almost reached some houses in the area during the March floods.

"There's nowhere for this water to go because the river is still flooded,” Mr Conford said.

"It can't go backwards, so it's just going to build up here.

"We've really got nowhere to go because the filling and building in Turnock St behind the supermarket has already been approved by the LEC and this current DA is about moving some of the building blocks.

"The only thing that council could possibly do, if we could persuade them, would be to refuse them permission to hydrologically fill.

"It's about getting it on the record and saying to council that if you do approve it, what can you do stop the inevitable happening?

"What assurances are you going to give us that this development won't sink our houses?”

Kingscliff resident Gordon Clarke was also concerned about what would flood the next time there was heavy rain.

"Where's the water going to go?” he said.

"Is it going to flood the shopping centre?”

Public submissions on the DA17/0554 are open until October 6 and can be submitted to tsc@tweed.nsw. gov.au or on the DA tracker at www.tweed.nsw.gov.au.

Gales Holdings was contacted for comment.