Menu
Login
News

Lanes closed after highway crash

A hole in the highway wall left after the crash on the Pacific Hwy near the Waugh St on-ramp south of Banora Point on Saturday morning.
A hole in the highway wall left after the crash on the Pacific Hwy near the Waugh St on-ramp south of Banora Point on Saturday morning. Liana Turner
Liana Turner
by

TRAFFIC has slowed after a crash on the Pacific Highway south of Tweed Heads.

Emergency services were called to the incident near the Waugh St on-ramp at Chinderah about 6.30am. 

According to Live Traffic NSW, a truck crashed into the highway's sound barrier wall, leaving significant damage.

Police stopped northbound traffic for a brief time and two lanes remain closed.

Northbound motorists should take care and expect some delays.

More details to come.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

 

 

Topics:  pacific highway pacific highway crash tweed traffic

Tweed Daily News
He lost it all to addiction - but has a second chance

He lost it all to addiction - but has a second chance

First the man 'from a good family' sold to feed his addiction. Then he sold for profit. Then he found himself locked up

  • News

  • 9th Dec 2017 7:22 AM

Region's top cop welcomes recruit allocation

Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling (centre) with NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and other officers at the opening of the new Tweed Heads Police Station on Friday, September 8.

The Tweed's top cop has welcomed news of recruits for the region

Gig guide: what's on this weekend

TUNES: Matty Rogers is playing at Currumbin RSL from 4pm.

There's plenty of great live music around Tweed.

Council changes LEP to stop commercial water extraction

Water extraction to end in the Tweed.

No more water extractions in Tweed.

Local Partners