Lanes closed after highway crash

TRAFFIC has slowed after a crash on the Pacific Highway south of Tweed Heads.
Emergency services were called to the incident near the Waugh St on-ramp at Chinderah about 6.30am.
According to Live Traffic NSW, a truck crashed into the highway's sound barrier wall, leaving significant damage.
Police stopped northbound traffic for a brief time and two lanes remain closed.
Northbound motorists should take care and expect some delays.
More details to come.
CHINDERAH: Northbound offramp closed on Pacific Mwy at Waugh St due to a truck crash. Use Chinerah Rd instead. Traffic's heavy so allow extra travel time— Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 8, 2017
2 of 3 northbound lanes closed on the Pacific Mwy at Waugh St. Continue to exercise caution & allow extra travel time or use Chinderah Rd instead— Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 8, 2017
https://t.co/j93wI7iFNC