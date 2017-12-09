Lanes closed after highway crash

A hole in the highway wall left after the crash on the Pacific Hwy near the Waugh St on-ramp south of Banora Point on Saturday morning.

TRAFFIC has slowed after a crash on the Pacific Highway south of Tweed Heads.

Emergency services were called to the incident near the Waugh St on-ramp at Chinderah about 6.30am.

According to Live Traffic NSW, a truck crashed into the highway's sound barrier wall, leaving significant damage.

Police stopped northbound traffic for a brief time and two lanes remain closed.

Northbound motorists should take care and expect some delays.

CHINDERAH: Northbound offramp closed on Pacific Mwy at Waugh St due to a truck crash. Use Chinerah Rd instead. Traffic's heavy so allow extra travel time — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 8, 2017