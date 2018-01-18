TRUCK FIRE: Quick-thinking driver spares prime mover

Southbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy near Chinderah are closed after a truck fire.

Southbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy near Chinderah are closed after a truck fire.

UPDATE: 11.37am

A QUICK-THINKING truckie helped to prevent a blaze on the Pacific Hwy from being much worse.

Kingscliff Fire and Rescue captain Brett Gray said the driver of a b-double which burst into flames shortly before 3.30 this morning was quick to remove the prime mover from its trailers, preventing a far more serious fire.

"It was quick thinking on the behalf of the driver to disengage the prime mover," he said.

"Otherwise, it would have been much more difficult for firefighters to extinguish."

Crews worked for about 40 minutes to extinguish the trailers.

Mr Gray said the truck came to a stop near the Chinderah truck inspection site, between the Tweed Coast Rd and Tweed Valley Way off-ramps.

He said Kingscliff firefighters remained at the scene, where one lane is still closed, with Roads and Maritime Service officers.

He said about 60% of the load, which included Bundaberg Ginger Beer, was destroyed during the incident.

CHINDERAH: Allow extra travel time heading south on the Pacific Mwy. Recovery is continuing due to a truck fire just past Tweed Coast Rd. pic.twitter.com/2UHCqLB8rx — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) January 17, 2018

More details to come.