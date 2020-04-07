Langbroek spills on ‘exhausting’ lockdown

Kate Langbroek said the situation in Italy has become harder to cope with as time has gone on. Picture: Channel 10

Kate Langbroek said the situation in Italy has become harder to cope with as time has gone on. Picture: Channel 10

Kate Langbroek has opened up on her life after weeks of lockdown in Italy saying it's become increasingly difficult to keep up a routine, saying the restrictions are becoming a "grind".

The Aussie radio host and comedian, who is based in Bologna in Italy, has said after spending weeks mostly confined to her home she is worn down and exhausted.

Speaking on Channel 10 documentary Coronavirus Australia: Our Story, the radio host said when lockdowns were first implemented in the country it was like a "circuit break" that acted "almost a form of respite" for the country's more than 60 million citizens.

But she warned that as time has worn on, the situation has become tiring, as the days "run together" and it gets harder and harder to get out of bed.

Kate Langbroek said the situation in Italy has become harder to cope with as time has gone on. Picture: Channel 10

"When lockdown comes, and this will sound strange, but it's almost kind of a relief because it's a circuit break and the sudden stopping of everything is almost a form of respite," Langbroek said.

When Italians were first confined to their homes, uplifting vision was shared widely online of the citizens gathering on their balconies playing music and singing.

But Langbroek said the lockdown has become a "grind", and it's become harder to try and implement a routine and get out of bed every day, and "maintain a routine".

"And the interesting thing about it is how exhausting doing nothing can be."

"People will be in confined spaces with children and toddlers, and sometimes their extended family, their parents.

"The streets are reminiscent of some sort of Armageddon-ish movie starring Will Smith, I guess," she said.

A hanging basket with food is left for the needy in Milan, Italy. Picture: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP

"It's really difficult. There's no privacy."

Langbroek had a message for Australians however, saying while lockdown was "not easy" it was "doable".

Italy has been ravaged by the coronavirus, with more than 16,500 killed by the virus. In the country, there have been more than 132,000 recorded cases of the virus.

The country implemented a harsh lockdown to try and get control of situation in early March, ruling that citizens could only leave for essential reasons.