Lara Bingle lashes out at absent Scott Morrison

Australian model Lara Bingle apparently isn’t impressed with Scott Morrison’s rumoured holiday, hitting out at the PM over Twitter.

It appears one Australian celebrity isn't impressed with Scott Morrison missing in action while hundreds of bushfires still burn across the country.

Model Lara Bingle lashed out at the Prime Minister on Twitter, questioning where he was.

Scott Morrison : WHERE THE BLOODY HELL ARE YOU??? #AustraliaBurns #AustraliaFires — Lara Worthington (@MsLWorthington) December 18, 2019

Mr Morrison has been under fire on social media for going on holiday while bushfires burn across the country, with the hashtags #WhereTheBloodyHellAreYou and #FireMorrison trending on Twitter.

Rumours began circulating earlier this week that Mr Morrison was on holiday while devastating bushfires rage in NSW but the Prime Minister's office has refused to reveal where he is and when he'll be back.

Nationals leader Michael McCormack confirmed yesterday he was acting as the country's prime minister from Wagga Wagga.

Network 10 political editor Peter van Onselen told ABC this morning Mr Morrison was entitled to have a holiday but the secrecy around the trip suggested the PM knew it was a "bad look" and had "slinked away".

"It's not a crime to have a holiday but a cover-up of doing so makes it look shady," van Onselen said.

Footage of Mr Morrison's appearance on ABC panel show Q&A in April 2010 was also unearthed and showed him criticising former Victorian police commissioner Christine Nixon for going to dinner while the devastating Black Saturday bushfires were raging.

"She's clearly made a bad judgment call," Mr Morrison told the audience on Q&A.

"That happens to people from time to time but this was a very serious issue and I think there are very serious concerns in the community about exercising judgment.

"It's incumbent on all of us in public life to make decisions following that in the best interests of the ongoing nature of the program."

At the time, some were calling for Ms Nixon to be sacked and Mr Morrison said it was a "matter for her to make a judgment whether the controversy surrounding her actions actually, at the end of the day, may well impede the ability of that organisation to get on with the job".

Meanwhile Labor leader Anthony Albanese has declined to criticise the PM and said he had the right to take holidays with his children.

Mr Morrison has a busy schedule in January with two overseas trips to India and Japan planned.

Former fire chiefs also declined to criticise Mr Morrison.

"Look, everybody needs a holiday. I'm not going to comment on what the Prime Minister's doing, and frankly at the moment, the federal government's not doing much in this space anyway. So I don't think it really matters," former Fire and Rescue NSW commissioner Greg Mullins said at a press conference yesterday.

Mr Mullins and a group of his fellow former fire chiefs announced plans to hold an emergency summit when the bushfire season was over, expressing frustration at a lack of leadership from Australia's politicians.

"What we need to do is get people together. It should have been a national government doing this, but they're not stepping up to the mark, so we will," Mr Mullins said.