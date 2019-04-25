Large crowd pays Anzac Day tribute at Murwillumbah

MORE THAN 1000 people lined the streets of Murwillumbah and packed the cenotaph to commemorate the sacrifice of Australian men and women who have served Australia in the military.

Prayers, hymns and speeches reflected the solemn nature of the day.

There was a large contingent of youth in the crowds, highlighting the on going significance Anzac Day has to the youngest Australians in the community.

The Murwillumbah service is led by a different high school each year, with Hare Krishna School taking on the proceeding on Thursday.

President of the Murwillumbah RSL sub-branch, Ron Bossnick, said the inclusion of school students added to the proceedings.

"The school children make it, Mr Bossnick said.

"I think getting one of the Hare Krishna students to do it creates awareness.

"Because we have such a diverse range of school we get a different service every time.”

He said the community support was another highlight, saying the reception the veterans receive during the march was special.