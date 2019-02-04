Menu
Fire is threatening homes near Melaleuca Drive at Byron Bay.
Breaking

Firies contain bush fire burning on outskirts of town

by Aisling Brennan
4th Feb 2019 11:25 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM

UPDATE 1.46pm: A BUSHFIRE burning in scrub at Byron Bay has been contained by RFS and NSW Fire & Rescue crews.

Initial concerns were raised for homes near the area, but no evacuations were necessary.

 

UPDATE 12.10pm: A FIRE burning is burning to the south of Belongil Fields Holiday and Conference Centre off Ewingsdale Road at Byron Bay.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast District Officer Aaron Howard said homes are not currently under threat from the fire, but it has yet to be contained.

He said the fire has burned approximately 10 hectares of bush and scrub.

"The fire is currently at alert level, no houses are under threat at this time."

Crews from NSW Fire & Rescue are assisting Rural Fire Service crews to contain the fire.

Mr Howard said while there is no threat to homes, a lot of smoke will be generated by the fire.

 

Original story: SEVERAL Byron Bay homes are under threat of fire as emergency services rush to the scene.

Firefighters are battling a 200m-wide fire near Melealuca Dr, Byron Bay.

Extra resources are currently being called to the scene.

It is understood the wind is making the firefighting efforts more difficult.

The blaze is listed as "out of control" on the Rural Fire Service's Fires Near Me website.

NSW Fire & Rescue have three crews on scene, and a fourth on its way to assist the Rural Fire Service.

Crews have also asked for an extra two Rural Fire Service tankers to attend.

A spokeswoman said it was a large, 200-m fire front, coming from a westerly direction.

There are fires in two separate locations.

More to come.

byron bay fire nsw fire and rescue rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

