Large parts of Australia to cop dumping

With a monsoon across Northern Australia and severe weather warnings in place elsewhere, the country is set to cop a deluge of rain.

With a monsoon across Northern Australia and severe weather warnings in place elsewhere, the country is set to cop a deluge of rain.

A monsoon is active across Northern Australia with widespread heavy rain, as severe weather warnings are in place across the country.

There's a warning for flash flooding in Townsville with heavy falls predicted across the tropics.

Meanwhile, there are damaging wind warnings for NSW, Victoria, South Australia and the Northern Territory, peaking this afternoon and easing overnight.

Gusts could be up to 110km/h.

Sky News Weather chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said more than 100mm of rain was expected to fall over the next week over Northern Australia, thanks to the monsoon.

Darwin has already collected more than 300mm this month.

Hold onto your hats people! 👒 This next line approaching #Darwin and the west coasts is a doozy! ETA of about 2:30PM. Severe Weather warning is current. RADAR - https://t.co/tuicLeKSTW. pic.twitter.com/mm8grxgJs2 — Bureau of Meteorology, Northern Territory (@BOM_NT) January 21, 2020

Despite the monsoon, the Top End is in the grip of one of its driest ever wet seasons.

At the start of the week, it was the driest wet season to date.

However, decent rainfall received on Monday and yesterday has moved it to the third driest ever wet season and on par with conditions last seen in 1984-85.

By yesterday afternoon, the Top End had received 425.6mm of rain this wet season, compared to the long-term average to date of 738.3mm, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

⚠️WARNING: Severe storms have developed in the #Townsville area, with heavy falls that may lead to flash flooding the main threat. Updates: https://t.co/JfptWny0pn pic.twitter.com/gn6loN2diJ — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) January 21, 2020

A severe weather warning for squally storms and damaging winds is in place for people in the Tiwi Islands and parts of the Daly and Arnhem districts, including Darwin.

Locations which may be affected include Darwin, Palmerston, Jabiru, Maningrida, Wurrumiyanga and Nauiyu.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning caused by tropical moisture nearly 2000km south in the desert Lasseter District, including Yulara near Uluru, Hermannsburg, Curtin Springs, Watarrka and Uluru.

The country is set to get a dumping. Picture: Windy

Heavy rainfalls are also predicted for every day this week in southeast Queensland, particularly around the Sunshine Coast.

Some rain gauges on the Sunshine Coast have collected more than 50mm of water from storms yesterday.

As far north as Townsville they collected more than 30mm, although the centre of the city missed out.

Mr Saunders said the wettest part of Australia had been the NSW Queensland border.

"A cold front will bring a burst of rain to southern Australia over the next 24 hours," he said.

"Showers and storms will continue for Northern Australia over the next couple of days, moving along the east coast."

For NSW the peak of the storms will be Friday, with forecasts for between 5 to 15mm but more if you're under a storm.

"We're expecting severe storms, especially through the northern part of the state," Mr Saunders said.

"Heavy falls will continue in Queensland from slow moving storms.

"It's always hit and miss though - let's hope those storms move across your paddock."

On Saturday there will be further good rain for Queensland with most of the state seeing at least 20m for the next week.

Almost 16,000 Energex customers in southeast Queensland remained affected by power outages after 9pm yesterday after storms hit the state's southeast coast.

- with AAP