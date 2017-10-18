Large quantity of cigarettes stolen from Caba business

Police have released these CCTV images after a break-in at a Cabarita business.

Police have released these CCTV images after a break-in at a Cabarita business. contributed

KINGSCLIFF police are investigating an incident where a Cabarita business was allegedly ransacked

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 17, a number of people broke into a Cabarita newsagent, stealing a cabinet full of a large number of cigarettes.

Police have released these CCTV images after a break-in at a Cabarita business. contributed

Police have released images of the alleged offenders, who were caught on CCTV about 12am.

One man is pictured grinning, while appearing to hold a cabinet.

Police have urged any member of the public with information about the identity of the group pictured or their whereabouts to contact Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.