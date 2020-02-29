Menu
Artist Heidi Ledwell with one of her own artworks up for auction at the Sheoak Shack at Fingal Heads. Photo: Scott Powick
LAST CHANCE: Silent auction for a cause

Jessica Lamb
29th Feb 2020 8:00 AM

THIS weekend is the last chance to deck out your home with a new art piece while raising money for the region's wildlife.

Fingal Heads' Sheoak Shack Gallery Cafe are hosting a silent auction to raise money for the Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers.

Works donated from a variety of artist are hanging on the walls for the auction which closes tomorrow. Organiser Kerry Thompson, who works at the local business, said featured artists included Ian Gundry, Heidi Ledwell, Chris Slabb, Jane Hoggart, and award-winning potter Megan Pulls along with books and ceramic hangers.

"I feel every Australian right now should help defend our animals since the bushfires- especially the koalas," Ms Thompson said.

"Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers are local and they do such an amazing job and go to so much trouble, we just had to help them."

The fundraiser and results for the silent auction will be next Saturday, March 7 at the Sheoak Shack. There will be live music from 2pm to 10.30pm with Ben Camden and Tin Parlour.

The gallery will also launch Fired Up, an exhibition of artists responding to the climate change emergency.

fingal heads sheoak shack gallery cafe twdart twdcommunity twdnews tweed valley wildlife carers
