Last drinks for popular top brewery

Geoff Egan
1st Jul 2020 2:45 PM
A POPULAR Brisbane brewery will call last drinks in July after finding the coronavirus downturn too hard to navigate.

White Brick Brewing in North Lakes announced it will be closing down on July 12 after three years of operating.

In a post on their Facebook page the brewery said they have been "unable to find a workable solution to go forward" and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with great sadness that we announce today that we will be shutting down," the post read.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been too hard on us and we have been unable to find a workable solution to go forward."

"It has been an amazing almost three years, and I am so very humbled by all the support and friendships we have made from so many of you.

"We have achieved some great things due to your support and encouragement.

"I know we will never forget some of the great times we have shared with all of you."

In May, White Brick Brewing owner Adam Gibb warned many pubs, clubs and restaurants would "not be able to make money" under the reopening restrictions.

"It's a tough thing when you shut a business down and then the government makes it almost unviable to open up again," he said.

In 2018 White Bricks Brewing won medals for three of its beers at the Australian International Beer Awards.

Originally published as Last drinks for popular Brisbane brewery

