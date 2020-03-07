Last minute twist in future of water mining in the Tweed

DESPITE a last-minute letter delaying the vote on the future of water mining in the Tweed, councillors still passed a resolution that made their views clear.

The Tweed Shire Council supports, in principle, the removal from the Tweed Local Environmental Plan 2014 of the clause that allows water bottling facilities.

The fight to ban water mining facilities in the Tweed attracted a huge audience in the public gallery at Thursday night’s planning committee meeting, many wearing anti-water mining slogans.

The stalled proposal would prohibit any future water bottling facilities from establishing in the Tweed Shire, “based on taking a precautionary approach in the face of uncertainty surrounding the long-term environmental impacts”.

The proposal also included legal measures to protect existing and established water extraction and water bottling facility operators from undue economic hardship as a result of the change.

However, a four-and-a-half-page document from the Office of the Chief Scientist and Engineer arrived in the council’s inbox just 25 minutes before the vote was to happen.

Mayor Katie Milne said the report raised a number of issues in regard to the wording of the report included in the council’s agenda.

It also raised questions whether, after a State Government departmental reshuffle, the council had consulted with the Department of Water rather than the regulator as the initial consultation was with the (then) Department of Primary Industries – Office of Water.

The agenda paper states it is now known as the Natural Resources Access Regulator. The OCSE letter recommended the council discuss it with planning agency the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, as DPIE Water was now the relevant authority.

The audience was vocal in their disappointment about the matter possibly not proceeding and standing orders were suspended for discussion about how to proceed given the late information.

Cr Milne explained to the audience that she appreciated their presence and the council was trying to work out a way to go forward instead of having to defer the decision.

Councillor Pryce Allsop said he did not want to pass something that someone could “pick holes in later and not stand its ground” in the future.

Councillor Warren Polglase received applause when he said the council should amend the recommendation to “supporting the motion in principle” to show it supported the views of the community it represented.

Standing orders resumed at 5.58pm. The amended recommendation passed unanimously to clapping from the public gallery.

Cr Milne spoke to the audience, saying the final decision would be with the NSW Minister for Planning and it was not expected to be a fast process.

The mayor gave her sincere apology the matter could not be dealt with at that time but said it was good the councillors had given their unanimous support.