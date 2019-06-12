Menu
Jason Moloney (right) stopped his opponent, Cris Paulino, in the fifth round of their WBA Oceania bantamweight title bout in March.
Boxing

Late change will not stop Moloney's charge

Michael Doyle
by
12th Jun 2019 5:00 AM

A LATE change to Saturday night's Boxingmania 6 card will not distracted Jason Moloney from his goal of retaining his title.

Moloney said his body feels in great shape as he prepares to defend his WBA Oceania Welterweight Title against Tanzanian opponent Tanzania's Goodluck Faustini Mrema.

Moloney was originally suppose to face Mexican Cesar Ramirez, who had to pull out of the fight on short notice.

Moloney (18-1) said he was now facing a true test in Faustini Mrema (23-4) who has travelled far throughout his career.

"He is a good replacement, he has been at a high level, he has fought around the world so coming here is nothing strange to him,” Moloney said.

"He will come here and try and put on a great fight and try to win.”

This fight is less than three months shine Moloney was last in the ring.

He says the short turn around between fights is one of his strengths, as he feels he will keep his momentum from the last fight.

"We want to be active fighter, some fighters these days only fight once or twice a year and I find you get ring-rust and your timing is out,” he said.

"One of the real weaknesses of boxing at the moment is that fighters are not active enough.”

boxing boxingmania 6 jason moloney kingscliff boxing stables seagulls club
Tweed Daily News

