Late-night caller could hold key to mum’s disappearance

DETECTIVES believe an anonymous late night caller may hold the key to solving an eight-year-long investigation into a mother's disappearance.

Police are pushing for the man, who remained anonymous during a 2014 call to the homicide unit, to reconnect with police in relation to the 2012 disappearance of Tina Greer, who was last seen leaving a Beechmont address eight years ago tomorrow.

Detective Inspector David Briese of the Ipswich Crime Services said police were looking to speak with anyone who may have information on the events that led to Ms Greer's disappearance on January 18, 2012, but were particularly interested to talk to an anonymous man who came forward with significant information during the 2014 phone call.

"As a result of the investigation, a person rang the Homicide Investigation Unit quite late at night and provided some information to an investigator," Det Insp Briese said.

Tina Greer’s daughter Lili. Image from Instagram

"The information was fairly broad but it (suggested) that two persons were involved in the disappearance of Tina and the murder of, and subsequent disposing of her remains.

"That person, we believe is still out there, and we would like them to reconnect with us."

Police today announced a $250,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information that may lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the suspected murder of Ms Greer.

Addressing the media today, Lili Greer, the brave, yet teary eyed daughter of Tina, said she was haunted by the disappearance and suspected murder of her mum - the strongest woman she knew.

"Words cannot describe how much I love my mother," the 21-year-old said.

"I am haunted daily by the unknown. Not a day passes where I do not think of her.

"This experience is quite numbing and surreal, it is believed my mum was murdered.

"She was the strongest woman I've ever met and our bond was like no other, I just aspire to be as strong as she was."

Missing woman Tina Greer.

Ms Greer pleaded for anyone who may know what happened to her mum to contact police.

"If anyone has any information regarding my mum's disappearance, I beg you to come forward," Lily said.

"I just want to find my mum and where she is. I just need closure."

If you can assist police with the investigation into the disappearance of Tina Greer, contact Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QP1200070778