Latest business liquidations in Tweed

by Cathryn McLauchlan
10th Mar 2021 5:45 AM
NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Tweed Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is six.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

New South Wales-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Tweed, listed by postcode in date order:

2485

Super Brand Pty Ltd, ABN: 22131948939, Main Business Location: NSW 2485, Notice Date: April 1, 2020, Liquidator: Steven B Kugel

Devtron Pty Ltd, ABN: 96000905733, Main Business Location: NSW 2485, Notice Date: April 7, 2020, Liquidator: Bradd William Morelli

D P & C Ryan Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As Global Travel & Cruise, ABN: 40146330047, Main Business Location: NSW 2485, Notice Date: July 15, 2020, Liquidator: Steven B Kugel

Crews West Pty Ltd, ABN: 14620341504, Main Business Location: NSW 2485, Notice Date: July 21, 2020, Liquidator: David Allan Ingram

2486

Total Stripping Solutions Pty Ltd, ABN: 42606460735, Main Business Location: NSW 2486, Notice Date: April 9, 2020, Liquidator: Glenn Thomas O'Kearney

2487

R & D Handley Investments Pty Limited, ABN: 81066753919, Main Business Location: NSW 2487, Notice Date: April 7, 2020, Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

