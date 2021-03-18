Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.
Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.
Business

Latest business liquidations in Tweed

by Cathryn McLauchlan
18th Mar 2021 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Tweed Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is six.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

New South Wales-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Tweed, listed by postcode in date order:

2485

Super Brand Pty Ltd, ABN: 22131948939, Main Business Location: NSW 2485, Notice Date: April 1, 2020, Liquidator: Steven B Kugel

Devtron Pty Ltd, ABN: 96000905733, Main Business Location: NSW 2485, Notice Date: April 7, 2020, Liquidator: Bradd William Morelli

D P & C Ryan Pty Ltd Trading As Formerly Trading As Global Travel & Cruise, ABN: 40146330047, Main Business Location: NSW 2485, Notice Date: July 15, 2020, Liquidator: Steven B Kugel

Crews West Pty Ltd, ABN: 14620341504, Main Business Location: NSW 2485, Notice Date: July 21, 2020, Liquidator: David Allan Ingram

2486

Total Stripping Solutions Pty Ltd, ABN: 42606460735, Main Business Location: NSW 2486, Notice Date: April 9, 2020, Liquidator: Glenn Thomas O'Kearney

2487

R & D Handley Investments Pty Limited, ABN: 81066753919, Main Business Location: NSW 2487, Notice Date: April 7, 2020, Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Tweed

business closures

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Would you pay $35,000 for this property?

        Premium Content Would you pay $35,000 for this property?

        News Looking for a real estate bargain? Here are some properties you can buy right now for under $100,000.

        DUNOON SHOOTING: Police lay 9 extra charges

        Premium Content DUNOON SHOOTING: Police lay 9 extra charges

        Crime The accused is now facing more charges, including that he shot at a person with...

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice

        PHOTOS: Traffic continues after dramatic crash on M1

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Traffic continues after dramatic crash on M1

        News Heavy traffic on M1 after four-vehicle crash