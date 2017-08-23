Latest court developments on three Tweed murder cases

James Paul Alderton

FORENSIC reports are yet to be complete from the scene of a stabbing murder in Murwillumbah's Knox Park in June, a court has heard.

The bloody June 6 brawl in which Murwillumbah father Charles Henry Larter lost his life is the subject of several autopsy and pathology reports in the case against murder-accused James Paul Alderton.

Alderton, 22, is also charged with the stabbing of Mr Larter's 18-year-old son Zachary Larter and another man, Joshua Mead, 29, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police allege the knife used by Alderton, a 30cm Wiltshire chef's knife, was stolen from a nearby Coles minutes before the incident.

Alderton, 22, did not appear in Lismore Local Court yesterday where the matter was briefly mentioned.

A six week adjournment was granted by Magistrate David Heilpern so the remaining crime scene reports could be finalised.

Magistrate Heilpern ordered the balance of the brief by October 3 with the matter to return to Lismore Local Court on October 17.

Vanessa Fraser

A LISMORE woman charged with the murder of a Tweed Heads man in a bizarre and tragic driving incident is likely to be committed for trial when she next appears in court.

Vanessa Fraser, 48, did not appear via video link when the matter was mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Solicitor Rod Behan, acting on behalf of Fraser's legal aid funded solicitor Rachel Thomas, told the court a psychiatric report assessing Fraser's mental health was still outstanding.

Fraser was charged with murder following a crash on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek on January 6 which killed Tweed Heads man Trevor Moran, 61.

Police allege Fraser intentionally drove her Ford Falcon into the father of three's motorcycle, causing an accident which left Mr Moran with fatal injuries. He died at the scene.

Fraser bail was refused and she has been held on remand in the mental health unit of Silverwater prison since her arrest.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court on September 19.

Phillip Becker

POST-MORTEM crime scene reports are still outstanding in the Crown case against a Kingscliff man accused of slaying an alleged bikie debt enforcer.

Phillip Becker, 33, did not appear via video link for the brief court mention in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Mr Woods requested an adjournment of the matter until October so the Crown could finalise reports from the crime scene.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered the balance of the evidence brief to be made available on October 6 and adjourned the matter until October 17 to return to Lismore Local Court.

Becker was extradited from Queensland on June 27 and charged by detectives at Tweed Heads in relation to the shooting murder of 31-year-old Ace Hall.

Hall was shot in the stomach on the afternoon of Saturday June 24 at an industrial area in Tweed Heads and later died during surgery after being left outside Tweed Heads Hospital.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court on October 17.