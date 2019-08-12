Menu
Middle Creek Rd bushfire
Middle Creek Rd bushfire Frank Redward
News

LATEST: Fires around the Clarence

Jenna Thompson
by
12th Aug 2019 5:57 AM

FIRE crews were given some reprieve due to easing winds over night, but bushfires continue to burn across the Clarence Valley region. 

This morning crews are attending to 16 different fires, including one structure fire along Greberts Rd, Whitman Creek. 

 

OUT OF CONTROL

3966 Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi (0 ha)

Crowleys Road, Sandy Creek (18 ha)

 

BEING CONTROLLED

Armidale Rd, Dundurrabin (2 ha)
Barretts Creek Rd, Barretts Creek (0 ha)

Black Mountain Rd, Nymboida (29 ha)

Clarence Way, Whiteman Creek (1115 ha)

Kimbin Pikapene Rd, Alice (452 ha)

Middle Ck Rd, Kangaroo Creek (1633 ha)

Old Glen Innes Rd, Chambigne (164 ha)

Stockyard Creek Rd, Stockyard Creek (1 ha)

Clearfield Rd, Rappville (1880 ha)

Brewers Rd, Kippenduff (499 ha)

 

 

UNDER CONTROL

Sheehys Lane, Tyndale (11 ha)

Clearview Rd, Coutts Crossing (984 ha)

Conroys Rd, Chambigne (0 ha)

Firth Heinz Rd, Pillar Valley (10 ha)

Llewellyn Rd, Barretts Creek (164 ha)

Greberts Rd, Whiteman Creek, (structure fire)

Lookout Rd, Whiporie (635 ha)

 

ROAD CLOSURES

Orara Way near Lanitza is closed in both directions due to a bushfire. Live Traffic NSW is reporting that the Pacific Highway is open in both directions but smoke may reduce visibility. 

Summerland Way between Casino and Grafton remains closed this morning while crews continue to  control a blaze in Rappville. 

Local residents are permitted to travel along Summerland Way, except between Bungawalbin-Whiporie Rd and Avenue Rd. 

 

STAY INFORMED

All residents are urged to check Fires Near Me or the RFS website for regular updates and information and to follow firefighters directions on the ground.  

