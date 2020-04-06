Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive, Wayne Jones.
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive, Wayne Jones. Liana Turner
News

LATEST: Updated coronavirus cases in Northern NSW

Rebecca Fist
by
6th Apr 2020 11:05 AM | Updated: 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE region's number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen from 44 to 47 as of April 4 at 8pm.

Byron and Tweed Shires remain host to the most cases in northern NSW, with 13 positive cases respectively.

The Clarence Valley has eight confirmed cases, Lismore has five, and Ballina and Richmond Valley local government areas have between one and four cases respectively.

Despite a continued incline in case numbers, the Northern NSW Local Health District is faring well compared to the rest of the state.

Across NSW, there are an average of 31 cases per 100,000 residents, and in northern NSW, the average is considerably lower at 15 people per 100,000 residents.

coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        premium_icon Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        Opinion Judging by the criticisms, few realise the reality of hotel quarantine beyond what social media tells them.

        • 6th Apr 2020 3:15 PM
        Coronavirus crisis fails to slow crime on the Tweed

        premium_icon Coronavirus crisis fails to slow crime on the Tweed

        News Assault, a high speed pursuit drink driving charges laid this week

        Council petitions MP and Premier for border closure

        premium_icon Council petitions MP and Premier for border closure

        News Council has written to the head of the state to shut the NSW border

        Gold Coast beaches to close as public ignoring warnings

        premium_icon Gold Coast beaches to close as public ignoring warnings

        News Beaches are being closed as careless people go despite warnings