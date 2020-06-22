‘Latrell is one of us’ – Souths support Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell during the match against the New Zealand Warriors. Pic: Mark Kolbe/Getty

South Sydney player Alex Johnston has given an update on Latrell Mitchell after the popular Rabbitohs' emotional post game tears in the team shed.

Johnston, who scored twice against the Warriors last round, said Mitchell, who was reportedly struggling with the NRL's biosecurity bubble and inability to be with family and friends, is now "all smiles".

Latrell Mitchell receives support from Bunnies teammates and coach Wayne Bennett

Johnstone said the entire Souths outfit is happy there is now more freedom of movement following a decision to lift restrictions on players in the NRL.

"Latrell, he is all smiles," Johnston said on Monday.

"Nothing has changed from our end. Everyone can get around now the bubble is burst so we're pretty happy.

"We all stick together. Latrell is one of us. We all make sure we have each other's back."

Mitchell was consoled by coach Wayne Bennett after the win against the Warriors last Friday.

South Sydney CEO Blake Solly later revealed the emotion was due to the pressure of living in the NRL 'bubble' away from loved ones.

Souths take on the Penrith Panthers in their next outing with the western Sydney side beating Melbourne Storm last round.

Johnston said the team will be working to produce a full game performance against the Panthers on Thursday.

"Against good sides we have to put the 80 minutes in,'' he said.

