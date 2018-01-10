Menu
Laugh with women like you at comedy shows

HILARIOUS: Women Like Us performers Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are coming to the Tweed in January.
Aisling Brennan
by

EVERY woman knows a woman like themselves and the ladies behind the hilarious comedy Women Like Us put that familiarity in the spotlight.

Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan have travelled the country for two years with their latest stand-up comedy show telling the stories of "real women.”

"We want our comedy to demystify a lot of the garbage that we're fed about being women,” Ms Briggs said.

"We tell everyday stories about our struggles, our failure to parent, the beauty industry, getting fatter, strange surgeries, obsessions, frustrations, and at the end of the day 'who unpacks the dishwasher'.”

The comedic duo also encourage men with a thick skin to come to the shows.

Ms Nolan said she was looking forward to returning to a smaller venue.

"There's something magic about a hall gig” she said.

"They're always our favourite and they're wild.”

  • When and where: The show will be on Friday, January 12 at Pottsville Community Hall and on Saturday, January 13 at Uki Hall.
  • Time: Doors open at both venues at 7pm. Show 8pm.
  • Tickets: $30 - purchase at womenlikeus.com.au or at the door. Food available. BYO.
Tweed Daily News
