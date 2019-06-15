Launching pad to the world

READY TO GO: Tweed Coast boxers, Jason and Andrew Moloney prepare for title fights at Tweed Heads tonight.

READY TO GO: Tweed Coast boxers, Jason and Andrew Moloney prepare for title fights at Tweed Heads tonight. Scott Powick

BOXING: The equation for Tweed boxer Andrew Moloney is simple - win and get your shot at the world title.

Undefeated fighter Moloney (19-0), will step into the ring in the co-main event of Boxingmania 6 tonight to defend his WBA Oceania Super Flyweight Title.

Moloney is in line to fight for the WBA Super Flyweight World Title, and a win on Saturday will almost certainly mean he gets his crack at the champion.

Standing in his way is Mexican fighter Ruben Montoya (14-5-1), who is coming off two straight defeats.

But Moloney said there is no room for error when you are chasing a shot at the world title.

"There is quite a few fights of his on YouTube, so we have been watching those, studying his style and working out the game plan that we need,” Moloney said.

"He is a tricky opponent. He is very long in the arms and is tall for the weight and he boxes really quickly in and out of distance so it is going to be quite tricky.

"I know I can't afford to slip up on Saturday night.”

Should Moloney win on Saturday night, he will more than likely fight for the title the next time he is in the ring.

Current WBA Super Flyweight World Champion, British fighter Khalid Yafai, will defend his title later this month against Norbelto Jimenez.

Moloney said he feels very confident he will be able to win his fight at the Seagulls Club, and then chase the gold.

"This is one of the only training camps I have got through with no injuries so I am excited about that and I feel like I have really improved a lot over the last three months since my last fight,” he said.

"I would always like to think I am improving slowly but I feel like since my last fight I have improved more than ever.”